(WTAJ) — Impractical Jokers fans can rejoice! After nearly two years since leaving the show, fans have a chance to catch Joe Gatto on his ‘Night of Comedy’ tour that’s coming through Pennsylvania.

The Joe Gatto Night of Comedy tour kicks off on Jan. 6 in Canada and will make its way into Pennsylvania this April. Gatto will be hitting up Williamsport on April 14 at the Community Arts Center and then heads to Hershey Theater on April 15.

All of the shows on the tour also offer a “Meet and Greet” upgrade that costs $100 for his PA shows while tickets to the show itself average under $50.

Gatto, a favorite of the Impractical Jokers TV show for 8 seasons, left the show to try and focus on family life. The group would frequently tour together as The Tenderloins between the grueling filming schedule they faced for their show.

While all four members of the group carried out their wild antics, Gatto was infamous for going that extra mile to make the fans, and other jokers, laugh their butts off — or, if you’re like Sal, you fall to the ground laughing.

For more information or to buy tickets, you can check out Joe Gatto’s website aptly named after a favorite dessert of his: Cannoli Productions.