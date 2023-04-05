HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former nurse from UPMC Carlisle will serve up to 30 years in prison after sexually assaulting two emergency room patients and secretly video-recording hundreds of others, including children.

Michael D. Bragg, 42 (Office of the Attorney General)

Attorney General Michelle Henry announced former nurse Michael D. Bragg, 42, of Franklin County, will serve 15 to 30 years in prison. The court also designated Bragg as a sexually violent predator.

Bragg pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated indecent assault, one count of attempted indecent assault, 12 counts of sexual abuse of children, one count of manufacturing child pornography, 37 counts of invasion of privacy, and 6 counts of interception of oral communications, Henry said.

Bragg assaulted the patients and made the recordings while based at UPMC Carlisle. Investigators determined nearly two dozen of the patients were children; Bragg was also charged with possession of child pornography.

“These are some of the most heinous and despicable crimes imaginable, and they were committed by a nurse that was trusted to care for his patients,” AG Henry said. “Instead, the defendant used his position to prey on adults and children when they were incredibly vulnerable. This case is an important one to highlight as we recognize the start of Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month in April.”

An investigation by the Office of Attorney General began in 2019 regarding the possession and dissemination of child pornography. As the investigation proceeded, agents also discovered videos and photos of hospital patients in various stages of undress on Bragg’s laptop computer.

In addition to video-recording hundreds of patients while at UPMC, further investigation revealed that Bragg sexually assaulted an intubated and unconscious woman in the hospital’s emergency room, and groped another emergency room patient, Henry revealed.