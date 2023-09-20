HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four more adults have been banned from all Pennsylvania casinos, The PA Gaming Control Board announced.

The four were added to the involuntary exclusion list after being accused of leaving a total of nine children unattended in their vehicles while they went to gamble.

A woman was placed on the involuntary exclusion List after leaving three children, ages 10, 14 and 15 unattended in a running vehicle in the parking garage of Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course for 2 hours and 2 minutes while she patronized the casino and gambled on slot machines.

A second woman was placed on the involuntary exclusion List after leaving minors unattended on two occasions at separate casinos:

a 10-year-old child unattended in a vehicle near the parking lot of Rivers Casino Philadelphia for 22 minutes in order to obtain a promotional gift. It was also noted in the investigation that the child left the vehicle and entered the casino after the car was struck by another vehicle;

two children, ages 11 and 12, unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Live! Philadelphia Casino for 25 minutes in order to obtain a promotional gift.

A man was placed on the involuntary exclusion List after leaving two children ages 3 and 7 unattended in a running vehicle in the parking garage of Live! Philadelphia Casino for 24 minutes while he gambled in the sportsbook. It was also noted in the investigation that the 7-year-old child left the vehicle and was found wandering in the garage while the 3-year-old was left alone in the vehicle.

A second man was placed on the involuntary exclusion List after leaving a 5-year-old child unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Wind Creek Bethlehem Casino for 27 minutes while he entered the casino. It was also noted in the investigation that the child was left in a non-running vehicle when the outside temperature was 22 degrees.

The Board said they tracked 151 of these incidents in the first eight months of 2023, down from 233 in the first eight months of 2022.

In addition, the Board also dished out a $45,000 fine to Pilot Travel Centers after they said underage gambling took place at a video gaming terminal in Westmoreland County and for failing to have a Board-certified employee on duty while the terminals were able to be played.