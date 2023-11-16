(WTAJ) — Four Pennsylvania restaurants have been named in OpenTable’s Top 100 in America for 2023.

OpenTable, a popular reservation and review site, compiled the list from over 12 million verified diner reviews, diner ratings, percentage of reservations made in advance, and five-star reviews.

Pennsylvania

Altius – Pittsburgh, PA -“As Executive Chef & Partner of Altius, Jessica Bauer’s approach to contemporary American cuisine is refined and modern with a respect for the integrity and quality of her ingredient-driven menu.” OpenTable bio

Gi-Jin – Pittsburgh, PA – “Gi-Jin is a gin and raw bar that re-imagines the sushi experience where we marry global ingredients with traditional Japanese flavors to create inspired combinations of color, technique, and style.” OpenTable bio

Jean-Georges Philadelphia Tasting Menu – “Philadelphia, PA – The four-course and six-course tasting menu experiences are meticulously coordinated with service and artfully plated courses. Offering unparalleled city views through floor-to-ceiling windows, Jean-Georges Philadelphia is a destination where elevated dining and striking architecture intersect.” OpenTable bio

Zoubi – New Hope, PA – “Zoubi restaurant is New Hope’s hidden gem. Tucked away on Mechanic Street, Zoubi serves American Cuisine with a European touch prepared by Chef Francisco Barrios.” OpenTable bio

Surrounding the state of Pennsylvania includes:

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Virginia

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

The full list, which names restaurants in 26 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico can be found by clicking here.