(WTAJ) — While no one was able to claim the massive $700 million Powerball Wednesday, four tickets sold in Pennsylvania won a decent chunk of change.

According to the Pennsylvania State Lottery, four tickets sold matched four of the numbers and the actual Powerball number to win $50,000.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

Winning Numbers: 19 36 37 46 56

Powerball: 24 Power Play: 02

No jackpot tickets were sold this time around, meaning the next Powerball drawing on Saturday, Oct. 29, will be worth an estimated $800 million. The prize is now over half the size of the largest pot in Powerball history, $1.5 billion.

