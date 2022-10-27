PITTSBURGH, Pa (WTAJ) — October 27, 2022, marks four years since the horrific shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, the deadliest attack against the Jewish community in U.S. history.

On that day four years ago, 11 worshipers were killed as well as 18 people who were shot. The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. as suspected gunmen, Robert Bowers, carried out the mass killing.

Police say Bowers had a rifle along with three hands guns and is also accused of trading shots with police, which led to him being shot three times before being taken into custody.

Since the horrific attack, the Squirrel Hill neighborhood has continued to grow. Last December, $6.6 million was awarded to the synagogue to help rebuild and move past the tragedy.

Bowers also has his capital murder trial date set after he pleaded not guilty. He could be sentenced to death if convicted of the shootings. The trial begins for the accused on April 24, 2023. Bowers faces more than 60 federal charges from the attack.

Bowers’ lawyers have long sought a deal for him to plead guilty and get a life sentence if the government would take the death penalty off the table. They and prosecutors have been sparring over pretrial motions and discovery issues for years.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.