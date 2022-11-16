HERSHEY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Bureau of Training and Education announced expanded opportunities in law enforcement education for children between the ages of 15 and 18.

Applications are now being accepted for The Hill Impact Program, which has expanded to three locations in Pennsylvania. The 14-week program will run simultaneously at the PSP Academy in Hershey, the PSP Southwest Training Center in Greensburg, and the Kingston Armory in Kingston.

“We are thrilled this program has expanded into three geographic areas of the state,” Major Joanne Reed, director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Training and Education said. “Teenagers between the ages of 15 to 18 who are interested in pursuing a future career in law enforcement are encouraged to enroll in this educational opportunity as it will offer a unique experience showcasing the career of a state trooper.”

The program is free of charge and introduces teens considering a career in law enforcement to many different elements of training and education, including physical fitness and paramilitary disciplines.

Participants gain an understanding of what it takes to be a state trooper while learning various elements of police work, such as the Pennsylvania crimes code, vehicle code, and rules of criminal procedure.

The program will begin at all three locations in January. Participants meet once a week for two-and-a-half hours in the evening and on four Saturdays to be determined for four hours. The deadline to register is Dec. 31, 2022, but interested teens should sign up quickly as class sizes are limited.

Teens with a serious interest in attending courses in Hershey should contact Trooper Clint Long at 717-497-4577 or ra-sprecruiter-acad@pa.gov.

To sign up for the program in Greensburg, contact Trooper Abby Blazavich at 717-614-7971 or ra-sprecruiter-trp-a@pa.gov.

To sign up for the program in Kingston, contact Master Trooper David Peters at 570-459-3900 ext. 269 or dapeters@pa.gov.