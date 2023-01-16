HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — New funding to fight overdose deaths among communities of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color is available in grants of up to $400,000.

Harrisburg, PA Today, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) announced the availability of $4 million in grant funding for organizations to establish or expand substance use disorder (SUD) services, community outreach and education to Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities.

“Trends in drug overdose deaths show widening disparities between demographic groups, both in Pennsylvania and nationally,” said DDAP Secretary Jen Smith. “BIPOC communities are experiencing disproportionally higher rates of overdose deaths and are less likely to receive substance use treatment or supports than white people calling for more intensive interventions in predominately BIPOC communities. The goal of this funding opportunity is to provide additional resources to implement effective strategies in eliminating or reducing racial inequities in SUD-related outcomes.”

In 2020, overdose death rates increased by 39% for Black Pennsylvanians compared to 2019. In 2021, Black Pennsylvanians died from an overdose at a rate that was nearly two times higher than white Pennsylvanians.

Grants up to $400,000 each will be awarded for 12-month periods beginning July 1, through June 30, 2024. Funds can be applied toward a range of activities, including construction and building infrastructure, staffing, and evidence-based programming.

Eligible applicants include organizations that provide services, outreach, and/or education to BIPOC communities in any of the following areas:

Harm reduction

Access to low-barrier medications for opioid use disorder and SUD treatment

Recovery and peer support

Reentry supports

Completed applications must be submitted via email to RA-DAGrantsMgmt@pa.gov by noon on Friday, March 10, 2023. Information on the grants and the application process can be found on the DDAP website or directed to RA-DAGrantsMgmt@pa.gov.

Funding for these grants is provided from the opioid settlement funding that was appropriated to DDAP by the General Assembly.

For more information about the work the Wolf Administration is doing to combat the addiction crisis, visit ddap.pa.gov.