HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – The Game Commission is asking for the public’s help finding turkey flocks to trap for ongoing turkey projects.

The agency is encouraging Pennsylvanians to report the location of any turkey flocks they see between now and March 15. Information is being collected online at https://pgcdatacollection.pa.gov/TurkeyBroodSurvey.

Visitors to that webpage will be asked to provide the date of the sighting, the location, and the type of land (public, private or unknown) where birds are seen, among other things.

Game Commission crews will visit sites to assess them for the potential to trap turkeys. Turkeys will not be moved; they’ll simply be leg banded and released on-site.

In four Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) some also will be outfitted with GPS transmitters, then released back on site to be monitored over time.

Trapping turkeys during winter is part of our ongoing population monitoring as well as a large-scale turkey study.

These studies are being done in partnership with Penn State University and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wildlife Futures Program.

The population and movement portion of that work is looking at how landscape and weather impact hen nest rates, nest success, poult survival, predation, habitat use and movement. The disease portion of the study is examining how disease prevalence varies based on landscape and impacts things like the survival and nesting rates of hens of different ages. This is accomplished by collecting blood, tracheal, feces and skin from turkeys that receive backpack-style transmitters at the time of capture.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The study will continue next winter for both males and females, and continue through 2025 for hens so that in the end, the Game Commission will monitor more than 400 females and more than 200 males.

For more information about the situation, you can read the Game Commission’s full press release.