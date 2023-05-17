(WTAJ)– Pennsylvanians won’t have to worry about their gas bill rising in the summer and can maybe even look forward to having to pay less later this year.

If you are a UGI Utilities, Inc. customer then come December you could be saving over ten percent on your heating bill.

Customers who use 73.1 hundred cubic feet (ccf) of natural gas per month will see a decrease on their bill from $114.13 per month to $100.07. Those who use 28.77 thousand cubic feet (Mcf) per month will see a decrease from $360.88 to $306.53. A typical retail customer who uses 92.39 Mcf per month will see their bill go from $1,097.04 to $922.48.

“Natural gas prices have moved lower over the last few months, providing welcome relief for our purchased gas customers,” UGI Chief Regulatory Officer Paul Szykman said in a news release. “Natural gas provides a clean, reliable, and locally produced energy choice.”

Before the change goes into effect, UGI must submit it an annual filing with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission on June 1. The current gas rates will remain unchanged. Customers that want more information can call 1-800-276-2722.

UGI serves more than 740,000 customers in 45 Pennsylvania counties and one county in Maryland.