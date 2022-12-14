DANVILLE, Pa (WTAJ) — 28 years ago Geisinger opened its Janet Weis Children’s Hospital and admitted its first patients. Now, hundreds of thousands of patients later, the hospital is still committed to providing care through the community.

“Every year we celebrate the hospital’s birthday, we are reminded of the truly remarkable journey of this children’s hospital and the gratitude we have for the ongoing support from our communities,” Frank Maffei, MD, chair of pediatrics, said. “As we face an unprecedented rise in viral infections, we are grateful for not only the bricks and mortar that make up the hospital, but our people. We are fortunate to have a highly talented pediatric-focused staff who are committed to the care of children.”

To commemorate the children’s hospital’s birthday, Child Life Specialist served dessert to patients, families and staff on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

“The hospital’s birthday is always such a great time of the year, combined with the holidays. We’ve always referred to it as a birthday and not an anniversary because that’s what kids relate to — and it makes it just a little more fun,” Maggie Heimbuch, Child Life Program manager, said. “Right now, we aren’t able to have a big party, but we are grateful that we can still hand out desserts. We’ve seen so many smiles and gratitude from staff, families and patients by giving them a little break to their day.”