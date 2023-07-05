DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Geisinger has been awarded over $2,000,000 to help integrate addiction treatment into their primary care.

The company has been awarded $2,380,000 from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). The funding will help the company support the development of new fellowship programs to train advanced practice providers to provide addiction treatment in the primary care setting.

The providers included in the training would be nurse practitioners, physician assistants and licensed clinical social workers. Geisinger is hopeful that this funding will help to enhance care for patients with substance use disorder (SUD).

SUD continues to be a significant public health issue in Pennsylvania. In 2020, nearly 300,000 Pennsylvanians had a drug use disorder, and in 2022, more than 5,000 people died from a drug overdose, according to Pennsylvania’s Opioid Data Dashboard.

“Identifying substance use disorder at the primary care level allows for earlier diagnosis, treatment or referral to specialty care, which can improve overall outcomes,” Margaret Jarvis, M.D., chief of addiction medicine at Geisinger said. “Increasing the number of trained addiction medicine providers in the primary care setting will improve access to care in the long term, which is critical for the long recovery period often associated with substance use disorder.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The HRSA funding will be provided over five years. For more information about addiction medicine care, you can visit Geisinger’s website.