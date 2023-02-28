PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Geisinger in collaboration with other regional hospital systems, will start the triennial Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) to identify challenges and solutions to local health-based topics.

Geisinger will partner with Evangelical Community Hospital and Allied Services Integrated Health System on the assessment. Partnership among regional organizations will allow for a better understanding of health needs across the communities served.

It will also encourage collaboration to address the identified needs.

Nonprofit hospital organizations are required to conduct a CHNA every three years and develop implementation strategies that address the identified health needs. These reports identify needs through data collection and analysis.

The CHNA expands the hospital`s focus to include health issues impacting the greater community and promotes collaboration among local advocates, partners and hospitals.

The assessment will be conducted by Community Research Consulting, a woman-owned business based in Lancaster, Pa. that partners with healthcare providers, social service agencies, foundations, government entities and other community organizations to build healthier and sustainable communities by addressing community health, housing, socioeconomic disparities, capacity building, population health management, and other similar challenges.

This upcoming CHNA will be conducted throughout 2023 and will cover Jan. 1, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2026. The region`s current CHNA runs through Dec. 31, 2023.