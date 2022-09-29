GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg National Military Park has announced that Devil’s Den will reopen to visitors on Friday, Sept. 30.

After closing for renovations back in March for a rehabilitation project to address significant erosion along walkways, the area has reestablished features that make up this segment of the battlefield. It will allow visitors to better immerse themselves into the historic landscape which will help guests better understand the battle that took place in Gettysburg.

As quoted in the press release, numerous safety measures were put in place during the six-month project, which includes:

The project provided a major increase in ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) trail surface by 214%, from 700 square feet to 2,200 square feet.

The project decreased the overall hardscape (trail surface) by 70 square feet. The increase in overall greenspace, and additional water runoff mitigation efforts, will better absorb, deflect, and slow water runoff and decrease the chances for future landscape erosion.

Slip-resistant granite steps replaced uneven and worn stone steps throughout the project area. The slip-resistant steps provide a consistent, rough surface (even when wet) that will provide a safer walking surface for visitors throughout the year.

Although the area will reopen to visitors, one central area will remain fenced off to allow more time for continued vegetation growth. This process may take up to two growing seasons to complete.