CARLISLE Pa., (WTAJ) — The GIANT Company has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for reaching its goal in refrigerant emissions reduction goal.

For the second year in a row, GIANT has been acknowledged for reducing their emissions. Through a three-step program of reducing emissions, healing the planet and building stronger communities, GIANT has been working towards a greener lifestyle.

“As we work towards achieving more sustainable friendly stores, we continue to invest in our stores and find opportunities to reduce our carbon footprint,” Joe LaCagnina, director, store format and brand integrity, The GIANT Company said. “Being recognized once again by the EPA reinforces The GIANT Company’s commitment as a responsible retailer and green innovator and illustrates that we are doing our part to help heal the planet.”

According to GIANT’s website, with investments in projects like reforestation, solar power and wind power, the company has been able to offset up to 30% of emissions. GIANT has planted around 182,000 trees as part of their carbon offset project to help give back to the Earth.