PITTSBURGH, Pa (WTAJ) — Giant Eagle, Inc. announced Wednesday their new “Price Lock” system that will lock hundreds of item prices through August.

Starting May 4, 800 different items, including groceries, will be price locked to reduce and control prices on everyday needs by an average of nearly 20%.

Giant Eagle, Inc. said the move will provide customers with peace of mind by helping them save on “high-quality” foods and everyday essentials throughout the summer.

“We are putting the customer at the center of everything we do,” Giant Eagle, Inc. Interim CEO Bill Artman said. “Right now, our customers are seeking to manage their grocery expenses and telling us they need more ways to save at Giant Eagle to maintain access to the items that are most important to their households. Our teams worked extremely hard in recent weeks to respond to this by delivering meaningful reductions on hundreds of items with a focus on those that are most popular during the spring and summer months. Starting this week, customers will benefit from the result of millions of dollars’ worth of investment into items across our Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo stores.”

Customers can expect to see a variety of national brands as well as meats, seafood, produce and dairy products under price lock. Some Giant Eagle-branded products will also be a part of the program.



The price lock will affect all Giant Eagle and Market District locations and a selection of popular items available at GetGo. The program is set to run until August 9.

Customers can find more information on available savings at Giant Eagle on their website.