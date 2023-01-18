(WTAJ) – As part of its Feeding School Kids initiative, The GIANT Company is helping to eliminate hunger in local public school districts.

From Friday, Jan. 20 through Monday, Jan. 30, customers can participate in Fill a Plate, a non-perishable food drive to benefit local public school hunger relief programs, by dropping off items at their local GIANT, MARTIN’S, or GIANT Heirloom Market store.

Suggested non-perishable donated items include:

canned fruits

canned vegetables

canned tuna and chicken

cereal

granola bars

fruit snacks, and related items

Donation bins can be found at the front of each store near customer service. All GIANT, MARTIN’S, and GIANT Heirloom Market stores will be participating in the Feeding School Kids initiative.

From now through Feb. 28 customers at GIANT, MARTIN’S and GIANT Heirloom Market stores are invited to round up their grocery purchases to their nearest dollar or convert their CHOICE points into a donation for their local public school districts’’ food programs.

Funds have helped school districts support meal programs and address food insecurity from supplying backpacks with weekend food to clearing outstanding student lunch debt to build on-campus food pantries.