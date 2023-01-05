PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – For the third year in a row, The GIANT Company announced the launch of its Feeding School Kids initiative and its $250,000 commitment to kick off the program.

From now through Tuesday, Feb. 28, customers at GIANT, MARTIN’S and GIANT Heirloom Market stores are invited to round up their grocery purchases to the nearest dollar or convert their CHOICE points into a donation to support public school district food programs.

“Studies have shown the correlation between good nutrition and success in school, which is why we launched our Feeding School Kids program in 2021 to address the issue of childhood hunger throughout our local public school communities,” Jessica Groves, community impact manager, The GIANT Company said. “Together with our customers, we have raised more than $4.8 million to date to help ensure no child goes hungry at school or at home.”

Through the Feeding School Kids initiative, school districts have been able to support meal programs and address food insecurity from supplying backpacks with weekend food to clearing outstanding student lunch debt to building on-campus food pantries.

From Jan. 20-30, customers can also participate in Fill A Plate, a non-perishable food drive to benefit local public school feeding programs.

Suggested donations include canned fruits and vegetables, canned tuna and chicken, cereal, granola bars, fruit snacks, and related items.

Customers can support the drive by dropping off non-perishable items at their local GIANT or MARTIN’S store.

“Culpeper County Public School District appreciates our community partnership with The GIANT Company and its programs that helps us support our students and families in need,” Laura Hoover, communications director, Culpeper County Public School District (Va.) said. “With the support of this program, CCPS has established a food closet to support families over weekends and other breaks from school when children may not otherwise have access to meals. We have also expanded our backpack program and cleared outstanding student lunch debt.”