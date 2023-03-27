Pa. (WTAJ) — Grammy-nominated rock band Godsmack is heading out on tour with another rock staple of the early 2000s, Staind, and they’re making two different stops in Pennsylvania.

The groups are teaming up for a 2023 tour that will kick off July 18 in St. Loius and make its way around the country and landing in Scranton on Aug. 2 and Pittsburgh/Burgettstown on Aug. 5.

Even after falling from the mainstream rock scene, Godsmack has put out eight studio albums, a best of/10-year anniversary album, EP, DVD, acoustic album, and more over the past 28 years. The band reached massive success in the early 2000s and was featured in The Scorpion King starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The single “I Stand Alone,” from their third studio album, became a theme for the film.

Staind has had more of an on-again/off-again status, disbanding and coming back together a few different times over the past 20 years. The past decade has seen the band touring with a very limited schedule. Lead singer Aaron Lewis reportedly said in an interview:

The touring machine, as you call it, of Staind will never be again. Not like that, no. Never. I could never go back to playing six shows [a week] eight weeks in a row. I can’t do that. I have grown in my age and become very accustomed to playing Thursday, Friday and Saturday and being able to go home for a few days and unwind and try to kind of have a life aside from doing this. Staind’s Aaron Lewis, Aug. 2017

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Tickets for both dates go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. For tickets and more information, you can check out the official Gosmack site by clicking here.