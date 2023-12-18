PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania has Googled — a lot — and Google is wrapping up 2023 with revealing top searches.

Local Year in Search 2023 shows a look back at what the top trending searches of a specific location were throughout the year. Most areas in Pa. were broken down regionally and focused on the top searches of wider areas.

How it works

On Google, users are invited to enter a city or zip code to see what was searched to do, listen to and eat. Each area was then highlighted for the top five trending searches in “tours,” “tv shows,” “near me” and “versus.”

Central Pa. was grouped into three regions by Google – Altoona, Pittsburgh and Erie. Trends showed that all three areas searched a lot of the same topics throughout the year.

The results

Altoona was noted as the only place in the U.S. that had crystal stores in its top trending “near me” searches and was the only place in the county with papillon dog as its top trending animal.

Refrigerator pickle, which is a pickle that is made at home, not fermented and not shelf-stable, was Altoona’s top trending recipe in 2023. As we move forward into 2024, don’t forget to relish in this moment!

The Last of Us, The Night Agent, The Golden Bachelor, Daisy Jones & the Six and The Fall of the House of Usher topped Central Pa.’s trending “tv show” searches this year. It seems as though the area was also in it’s Taylor Swift Era, with her tour being the top search in the area.

Central Pa. residents cared about a lot this year, and their searches showed it. Air quality, dog rescues, rage rooms, smoothies and bagels near me were the top five “near me” searches for the year. Rage rooms…was everyone okay this year?

Taylor Swift also topped Erie and Pittsburgh’s searches this year and The Last of Us was also the top trending tv show of the year.

All three areas also had “air quality near me” as their trending “near me” search. In the same category, Pittsburgh ranked third in the U.S. in top trending searches for “catholic church near me.”

Boxing, soccer, basketball and baseball topped the charts in all three areas as the trending “versus” searches. PSG vs. Al Nassr made the list in Altoona, Erie and Pittsburgh, which was the “all-stars” match of the year.

