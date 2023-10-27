PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — National Prescription Drug Takeback Day is happening and Pennsylvania is taking charge with drop-off locations all over the state.

Unused prescription drugs that are no longer needed present a risk, especially for younger people who may take them while not knowing what they can do.

The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) and Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) are encouraging Pennsylvanians to take part in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day initiative on Saturday, Oct. 28.

While you can find year-long drop-off locations, this initiative is to raise awareness and encourage people to dispose of their unused and expired prescriptions sensibly.

“Prescription Drug Take-Back Day offers a safe approach to medication disposal and helps to keep our loved ones and communities safe,” DDAP Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones said. “I encourage Pennsylvanians to find the nearest take-back box and get rid of old, unused or unwanted prescription medications this Saturday.”

Since the inception of Pennsylvania’s drug take-back program in 2015, more than 1.2 million pounds of prescription medication have been destroyed across all 67 Pennsylvania counties, officials say.

In fact, of the 1.2 million, 92,000 pounds were collected in Pennsylvania in 2023 as of Sept. 30.

To find a drop-off location near you, click here to search by zip code.