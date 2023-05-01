PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Joh Shapiro announced a massive investment in innovation-focused manufacturing that will create 300 high-quality jobs in Westmoreland County.

Shapiro, joined by Thomas Tull, board member and lead investor, and other leadership from Re:Build Manufacturing (Re:Build), the Regional Industrial Development Corporation (RIDC), and Pennsylvania leaders, announced an $81 million investment in the New Kensington Advanced Manufacturing Park that will create those high-quality jobs.

A leader in bringing high-tech manufacturing jobs back to the U.S., Re:Build’s operations at the new regional headquarters in New Kensington will focus on state-of-the-art fabrication, manufacturing, and integration and assembly projects in high-growth, innovation-driven industries including: energy, life sciences, robotics, electric mobility, satellite communications, and aerospace. The project will create Re:Build’s first ground-up manufacturing facility in the U.S. here in Pennsylvania.

“I’m proud that Re:Build chose Western Pennsylvania for this project – sending a strong signal to other companies that Pennsylvania is open for business and we want you here,” said Governor Shapiro.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“Bringing manufacturing back to the U.S. is critical to our economy, and a matter of national security,” said Thomas Tull, board member and lead investor in Re:Build Manufacturing. “America reclaiming the manufacturing mantle will take time and requires Re:Build’s holistic mission of combining precision manufacturing with cutting-edge technology. While this is no easy feat, the right team – led by Jeff and Miles – is in place to work on this important initiative, and Pittsburgh is the perfect city to help further Re:Build’s mission.”