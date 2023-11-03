HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro signed a new executive order known as the CLEAR Commission, which stands for Citizen Law Enforcement Advisory and Review.

Shapiro appointed 11 commissioners from across the state to serve on the commission. The administration said the commission is going to bring together law enforcement experts and criminal justice reform advocates to support each other in public safety.

The administration also plans to ensure accountability for law enforcement agencies. The commission will have oversight of multiple state agencies, including state law enforcement and park services.

“Every Pennsylvanian deserves to be safe and feel safe in their communities. The CLEAR Commission will help ensure Pennsylvanians can have the utmost faith in the law enforcement officers serving and protecting them every day,” Shapiro said.

More information about the CLEAR Commission can be found on the Pennsylvania Governor’s website.