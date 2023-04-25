HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order Tuesday that will help improve online services for residents.

Shapiro announced his customer service transformation strategy and the creation of a Commonwealth Office of Digital Experience (CODE PA) will streamline the way Pennsylvanians interact with state services on the internet.

The governor also named Bryanna Pardoe to the role of Executive Director of CODE PA which will work to provide responsive and user-friendly services on Commonwealth websites and digital services.

By creating an internal team to build digital services in-house, Shapiro said his administration will be able to save taxpayers money by reducing reliance on expensive contracts with external consultants and vendors.