HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that 266 schools across the commonwealth will receive $7 million in grant funding for healthy snacks, including two in our area.

Through the grant, those schools will provide students with fresh fruit and vegetable snacks throughout the school day.

“Healthy foods are essential to children’s growth, learning, development, and well-being, and this funding will help more students access nutritious food while school is in session,” Wolf said. “The fresh fruits and vegetables offered through these grants will help students establish healthy eating habits, grow stronger, and stay focused and engaged in the classroom.”

The funding for the grant was awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP).

Below is a breakdown of the funds coming to two schools in our Central Pennsylvania area:

SCHOOL FUNDING FOR 2022-23 Greater Johnstown Elementary School $78,960 Greater Johnstown Middle School $27,720

The FFVP program was implemented in Pennsylvania in 2004 and is available across all 50 states. The program aims to create a healthier school enviorment by providing students with healthy food choices as well as increasing fruit and vegetable consumption to help positvely impact students’ present and future health.

Funding is prioritized for a school with higher rates of students who are eligible for free and reduced-price meals. Schools that receive the funds must also develop a plan to establish partnerships to help reduce other costs. Schools are also required to provide nutrition education to students but funding cannot be used for educational-specific materials.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For a whole list of all the schools receiving the grant, visit the Department of Education’s website.