HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)–The Wolf Administration announced on Wednesday that Pennsylvania`s Senior Food Box Program is feeding 20 percent more seniors than it was last year.

“Fighting hunger has been a top priority for Frances and me from day one,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m incredibly proud of the work that the departments of agriculture and aging have done to revitalize this program that ensures our older Pennsylvanians don’t have to choose between paying for utilities or putting food on the table.”

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program, now called the Senior Food Box Program, was on the decrease in 2021 with the number of users in Pennsylvania. More specifically, over 300,000 Pennsylvanians are eligible to get food from the program, however, in May 2021, only 28,000 seniors were taking advantage of it.

Since seniors would face issues with transportation, mobility, or technology when they would try to use the program, the Department of Agriculture went to work on trying to improve awareness and accessibility. Since May 2021, it has made significant changes to the program such as:

Renamed the Commodity Supplemental Food Program to the Senior Food Box Program to better relate to its beneficiaries.

Removed income verification requirements and transitioned to a self-declaration of eligibility.

Hosted a listening session with First Lady Frances Wolf to hear first-hand experiences and recommendations for program improvements from those already receiving the box.

Partnered with DoorDash to offer seniors the opportunity to have their monthly food box delivered to their door for free. DoorDash delivery is now available in 15 counties including Bucks, Columbia, Dauphin, Erie, Fayette, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Luzerne, Montgomery, Montour, Philadelphia, Washington, Westmoreland and York.

Partnered with the Department of Aging and the PACE Prescription Assistance Program call center to proactively contact and enroll eligible seniors in the program. To date, PACE has processed more than 20,000 applications.

“One hungry older Pennsylvanian is one too many. Through valued partnerships, we’re working towards an ultimate goal of eliminating hunger,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “And I’m proud to say, we’re making progress for our seniors. The Senior Food Box Program is now more accessible thanks to a rebranding and new partnerships. I hope that with easier access to reliable food on the table, we’re taking the stress off the table.”

Since efforts began in May 2021 to reinvigorate the program, it’s seen a rise of up to 20% more seniors taking advantage of it.