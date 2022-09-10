HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — On Friday, Governor Tom Wolf announced a free breakfast program for 1.7 million children across Pennsylvania schools.

The $21.5 million plan will provide free school breakfast to students across the state throughout the 2022-23 school year. The program is set to begin on Oct. 1.

“It is completely unacceptable for a child to start the day hungry,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m taking hunger off the table for Pennsylvania kids by creating the Universal Free Breakfast Program. Regardless of whether or not they qualify for free or reduced meals normally, every student enrolled in public or private schools will have the opportunity to feed their belly before they feed their mind this school year.”

The Universal Free Breakfast Program will cover public schools, intermediate units, charter schools, career and technology schools and childcare institutions that participate in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program. The $21.5 million is being funded by the 2021 School Food Services General Fund Appropriation.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Schools that are interested but are currently not a part of the National School Lunch and School Breakfast programs can find additional information online.