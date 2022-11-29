PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf today joined state and local leaders to highlight a $2.5 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant awarded to the William Way LGBT Community Center.

The grants will be used for phase two of the centers major renovation project.

The funds, awarded last fall, will be used for upgrades and renovations to the rear two-thirds of the building, which have fallen into disrepair.

“The William Way LGBT Community Center is an anchor of the Philadelphia community, serving more than 15,000 unique visitors each year from all backgrounds and walks of life,” Gov. Wolf said. “Their walls provide a safe, welcoming space for residents to gather, learn, and grow together. My administration is proud to support that legacy and contribute to the next chapter of growth at a time when our nation is experiencing heightened hate speech and violence against the LGBTQIA+ community. Grants like this one improve our neighborhoods and cities by creating spaces that are not just safe, but welcoming and affirming to LGBTQIA+ Pennsylvanians.”

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaks with the press.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf touring the archives at to the William Way LGBT Community Center.

Celena Morrison – Executive Director, speaks with the press.



Representative Malcolm Kenyatta speaks with the press.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf touring the archives at to the William Way LGBT Community Center.

Kathy Christiano – Board Chair, William Penn Foundation speaks with the press.

During his visit, the governor toured the existing center to see firsthand the key components of the renovation plans, which include:

• improving ADA access to the existing building

• demolishing and replacing the rear wings

• creating a highly flexible space, as well as new toilet/support facilities

• new fire stair/elevator core(s)

• a column-free event space for 300 people

• catering kitchen and café for job creation and training

• rentable meeting facilities

• flexible private and spacious coworking areas

• a new dedicated art gallery

• a computer lounge suitable for hybrid programs

The center previously received an initial RACP grant of $1 million in 2019 to complete renovations and HVAC upgrades on the front one-third of the building.

The center offers a host of free programs including senior services, peer counseling, holiday meals, an art gallery, activity clubs, and other recreational, health, fitness, employment, and educational opportunities for residents, now both in person and virtually.

Currently, however, a leaky roof, wet basement, outdated building systems, and a confusing layout severely limit the center’s ability to operate efficiently and draw newcomers into the building