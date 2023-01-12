HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf has officially made history in Pennsylvania by signing the most pardons — including 369 final pardons this week.

Wolf’s last batch of pardons as Governor brought his total to 2,540 more than double the previous number set by Gov. Ed Rendell with 1,122 pardons granted.

“I have taken this process very seriously — reviewing and giving careful thought to each and every one of these 2,540 pardons and the lives they will impact. Every single one of the Pennsylvanians who made it through the process truly deserves their second chance, and it’s been my honor to grant it,” said Gov. Wolf.

A pardon constitutes total forgiveness by the state for a ​criminal conviction, regardless of whether ​the sentence included time in prison, and allows for expungement of the related criminal record.

According to the Wolf Administration, 395 of those pardons were part of the expedited review process for nonviolent marijuana-related offenses and 232 were a part of the PA Marijuana Pardon Project.

Under the Wolf Administration, the pardon process has been modernized so that the application process is more streamlined, and application fees are now waived.

In 2019, the Board of Pardons introduced and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman authorized the Expedited Review Program for Nonviolent Marijuana-Related Offenses, a program to speed up the pardons’ application process for people with nonviolent marijuana possession or paraphernalia convictions.

In September 2022, Governor Wolf and Lt. Gov. Fetterman launched the PA Marijuana Pardon Project in an effort to quickly pardon Pennsylvanians with only minor marijuana convictions on their record.