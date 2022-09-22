PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf joined students, educators and elected officials in the Aliquippa School District in Beaver County on Wednesday, Sept. 22 to celebrate.
They celebrated the administration’s historic $3,700,000,000 investment in public education over the past eight years.
“While this record amount of education funding is a necessary step forward and one worthy of celebration, we still have a long way to go before education in Pennsylvania is fully and fairly funded,” Governor Wolf said. “Let’s use this as a stepping stone to continue our fight for full, fair funding for all schools in Pennsylvania.
Latest Posts
- Penns Valley Conservation Associations 19th annual Crickfest
- Suicide awareness 5k race honors Tyrone man, raises funds for memorial scholarship
- ‘Just extraordinary’: 3,000-year-old canoe recovered from Wisconsin lake
- Penn State approves alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium
- Paving project to start on PA 305 in Huntingdon County
This year’s budget alone includes a record $1.8 billion in education investments.