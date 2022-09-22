PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf joined students, educators and elected officials in the Aliquippa School District in Beaver County on Wednesday, Sept. 22 to celebrate.

They celebrated the administration’s historic $3,700,000,000 investment in public education over the past eight years.



“While this record amount of education funding is a necessary step forward and one worthy of celebration, we still have a long way to go before education in Pennsylvania is fully and fairly funded,” Governor Wolf said. “Let’s use this as a stepping stone to continue our fight for full, fair funding for all schools in Pennsylvania.

This year’s budget alone includes a record $1.8 billion in education investments.



