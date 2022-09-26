HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania was awarded $25.4 million to invest in clean transportation and Governor Tom Wolf plans to use that for the state’s plan for electric vehicle infrastructure.

Wolf announced the funding as part of the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and Pennsylvania is one of the first states in the country to be approved for funding.

“I’m grateful that the Biden Administration has committed a significant portion of the landmark Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for clean transportation, and that Pennsylvania will receive this initial investment to support our state’s efforts,” Wolf said.

Pennsylvania’s part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, which provides the state with more than $170 million over the next five years, will be administered by the Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation (PennDOT).

“PennDOT and our partners have been hard at work preparing for a future filled with electric vehicles,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian.

There are more than 31,000 EVs registered in Pennsylvania, nearly triple the roughly 9,700 that were registered in March 2019.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More about how Wolf’s Priorities for Pennsylvania have fueled the commonwealth.