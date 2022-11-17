HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Gov. Wolf has vetoed House Bill 140, which could have allowed townships and municipalities to construct bike lanes.

The bill was vetoed on Thursday, Nov. 17. The bill was championed by Rep. David Maloney (R-Berks) for the past six years.

“The governor’s veto today leaves in place PennDOT’s antiquated regulations and prevents our municipalities and cities from moving forward with practical, live-saving traffic safety solutions,” Maloney said. “House Bill 140, which was named for the cycling deaths of two young women commuting to work, Susan Hicks of Pittsburgh and Emily Fredricks of Philadelphia – two women whose lives could have been saved by protected bike lanes in these traffic-congested, Democrat-run cities.”

Wolf withheld his signature stating, “This legislation, which requires a special prosecutor to be appointed in Philadelphia, continues the General Assembly’s record of politicizing crime and supporting local control until they disagree with local policies. The bill usurps the will of voters to elect their own district attorney and local law enforcement to address crime in the local community based on local circumstances and policies.”

Wolf specifically addressed the special prosecutor as the reason for not signing the bill as he previously supported past versions of the bill.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“I encourage the General Assembly to pass the original version of this bill so communities can incorporate parking protected bike lanes into their planning activities,” Wolf added.