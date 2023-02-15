HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro sent a letter to Norfolk Southern Corporation CEO Alan Shaw, expressing serious concerns regarding the company’s management of the East Palestine train derailment.

He expressed frustration about what he says was Norfolk’s lack of communication with Pennsylvania emergency management at the onset of the derailment and its “poor handling of this incident.”

Shapiro met with local officials and emergency responders in Beaver County on Tuesday to talk about the response. The derailment impacted residents in the border town of Darlington Township and other areas in Western Pennsylvania.

Shapiro said Pennsylvania continues to see no concerning air or water quality readings following the derailment and the controlled release of vinyl chloride.

The Department of Environmental Protection will continue to monitor the air and water quality closely in the weeks and months ahead, Shapiro said.