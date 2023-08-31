FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Governor Shapiro was in Fayette County on Thursday to launch the commonwealth’s office of outdoor recreation.

The event in Connellsville highlighted the $112,000,000 that will be invested into state parks and forests in 2023-24. It is the largest investment in decades, and the governor hopes this will boost job growth and the economy.

“We understand a critically important way to create jobs, to grow the economy is to make sure we marry up outdoor recreation and the work DCED does,” Shapiro said.

Pennsylvania has 124 state parks that attract around 40,000,000 visitors each year.

The outdoor recreation sector adds $14,000,000 annually to the commonwealth’s economy and supports 152,000 jobs.