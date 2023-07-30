(WHTM) – The Governor’s residence was packed with players for a Bocce Tournament Saturday morning.

Governor Josh Shapiro and the First Lady held the tournament with Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

Special Olympics athletes from across the state were paired with members of the Shapiro family and the administration for some friendly competition.

Governor Shapiro says he hopes to make it a tradition.

Shapiro said, “But also to make sure that we create a Pennsylvania that looks and feels like it welcoming for absolutely everyone.”

Matt Aaron, president and CEO of Special Olympics Pennsylvania said,” When you put individuals on a team together, that dynamic changes things, it breaks down walls, so unified sports is really powerful and it’s a thing that brings everybody together and truly is unifying.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Athletes also got to enjoy brunch at the Governor’s residence.