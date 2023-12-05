HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Josh Shapiro, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis and Secretary Reggie McNeil are kicking off the holiday season with the 2023 annual Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

This year’s Christmas tree is a 20-foot Douglas fir that the Crystal Springs Tree Farm in Lehighton, Carbon County provided. It is decorated with 1,250 LED lights and over 700 ornaments from Pre-K for PA students and Pennsylvania Department of Aging senior centers across the state.

Rev. Anjel Scarborough of All Saints Episcopal Church in Hershey and the Central Dauphin High School Choir will join in the celebration, which is taking place at the Pennsylvania State Capitol Rotunda.

The live stream of the ceremony will be available in the player above and will start at approximately 12:30 p.m.