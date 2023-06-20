PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll announced that I-95 will reopen this weekend, ahead of the originally projected two-week timeline.

An elevated section of Interstate 95 collapsed on Sunday, June 11 in Philadelphia after a tanker truck carrying flammable cargo caught fire. Officials said the tanker contained a petroleum product that may have been hundreds of gallons of gasoline. The fire took about an hour to get under control.

The northbound lanes of I-95 were gone and the southbound lanes were “compromised” by heat from the fire, said Derek Bowmer, battalion chief of the Philadelphia Fire Department. Runoff from the fire or perhaps broken gas lines caused explosions underground.

Governor Shapiro and Secretary Carroll have said that crews have worked around the clock to reopen the roadway safely and as quickly as possible. Thanks to the coordinated partnership of PennDOT, the Biden Administration, the U.S. Department of Transportation, the City of Philadelphia, and the hard work of the Philadelphia Building Trades crews have made fast progress to rebuild I-95 within two weeks of the collapse – well ahead of experts’ original predictions.

“Based on the tremendous progress these crews made over the weekend and the time it takes to complete the remaining steps, I can now say that we will have I-95 back open this weekend,” Governor Shapiro said. “We have worked around the clock to get this done, and we’ve completed each phase safely and ahead of schedule. That’s all due to the incredible coordination with our local, state, and federal partners – and thanks to the hard-working men and women of the Philadelphia Building Trades who are making this happen.”

Last week, Governor Shapiro announced that demolition was completed in just four days. This was well in advance of experts’ original predictions. Throughout the holiday weekend, crews made significant additional progress by filling the gap with ultra-lightweight foamed glass aggregate to build up to surface level.

According to officials, this innovative approach was made possible with the aggregate material from a local Delaware County business, which provided the ultra-lightweight foamed glass aggregate for use on other projects here in Pennsylvania.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Throughout this week, crews will begin paving 3 new lanes in both directions. The Pennsylvania State Police will again escort trucks carrying the pavers up I-95 to make sure they get to the site safely and as quickly as possible as crews continue working around the clock to reopen I-95 this weekend.