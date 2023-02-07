PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered the United States and commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the McKeesport Officer-Patrolman Sean Sluganski, who died in the line of duty.

Sluganski died from injuries he sustained after being shot near Pittsburgh on Monday, Feb. 6.

All flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania shall be lowered to half-staff until sunset on the date of interment.

The date of interment has not been announced at this time.