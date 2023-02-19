PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Governor Josh Shapiro announced on Sunday that he has ordered United States and commonwealth flags to half-staff in honor of Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald.

All United States and commonwealth flags were ordered to half-staff on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The flags will fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald, who died in the line of duty.

Flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on a date that has yet to be announced.