The Pennsylvania State Capitol building is seen in Harrisburg, Pa., on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a spokesperson with Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration, 2,300 state employees will soon be required to commute to the office and work in person.

A large portion of state employees have been working hybrid since the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed work from home. Now, those same employees will be required to work in person at the office at least three days a week starting March 6, 2023.

Shapiro’s spokesperson cited pros and cons of remote and in-person work, but also said that the influx of workers in Harrisburg will be good for local businesses.