PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Josh Shapiro visited Pittsburgh Wednesday to tour an aerospace and robotics company and to showcase Pennsylvania’s growing innovation economy.

During the visit, Shapiro pointed to Astrobotic as an example of the kind of innovation his Administration will encourage across the state.

He also announced her will call for a significant down payment in innovation and economic development in his budget address before the General Assembly on Tuesday, March 7.

The proposal will include a 50% increase for the Manufacturing PA Innovation Program and a 25% increase in funding for computer science and STEM education through Pennsylvania’s PA Smart Program.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More information on Shapiro’s visit and his proposed investments can be found on the Pennsylvania Governor’s website.