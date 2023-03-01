PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ)– Governor Josh Shapiro is making a stop in Pittsburgh to talk about Pennsylvania’s economy growth.

On Wednesday at 4:15 p.m., Shapiro will be touring Astrobotic Technology, a state-of-the-art aerospace and robotics company, located at 1016 N Lincoln Ave.

There will be a press conference held by Shapiro after the tour, highlighting the commonwealth’s innovative economy as well as encourage more growth and also his commitment to creating jobs.

Joining alongside Shapiro for his visit will be Acting Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger, Chief Executive Officer of Astrobotic Technology John Thornton and Founder of the Keystone Space Collaborative Justine Kasznica.