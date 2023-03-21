(WTAJ)– Governor Josh Shapiro shared his plans for making Pennsylvania schools healthier, safer, and more successful during a visit to a Pittsburgh school.

While at Pittsburgh Colfax K-8 at 2332 Beechwood Boulevard, on Tuesday Shapiro met with students and teachers and talked about ways to invest more in education.

To bring in new teachers, Shapiro’s plan is to give them a tax credit of up to $2,500 a year for three years.

“It’s critically important that we invest in our teachers, that we show that there is real mobility in their profession,” Shapiro said. “That’s why I said before we are not only going to put dollars back in their pockets but hopefully send a very clear message that we value our teachers, and we are willing to invest in them.”

Shapiro’s budget proposes a personal income tax credit of up to $2,500 every year, for up to three years, for any new teacher, nurse, police officer, or trooper who earns a new certification or moves to the commonwealth for work.

The deadline for Shapiro’s budget proposal to be passed is in June.