Governor Josh Shapiro visited Carnegie Mellon University to celebrate the launch of the university’s $150 million partnership with the Norman and Ruth Rales Foundation to broaden access to STEM graduate education through fully funded fellowships for students from underrepresented and under-resourced communities.

Shapiro stopped by the college on Thursday, Feb.23.