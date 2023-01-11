INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Weaver’s Market & Cafe located in Cherry Tree will donate a percentage of all cafe sales Thursday to support a girl battling stage four cancer.

Kylie was diagnosed with Stage 4 Rhabdomyosarcoma in February of 2022, according to a flyer posted by Weaver’s Market & Cafe, located at 211 Cherry Street in Cherry Tree (north of Northern Cambria). She is currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy.

To show the family love and support, the market/cafe is donating 20 percent of its total cafe sales before tax on Jan. 12 as part of this dine-and-donate event. They are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. This includes both dine-in and takeout meals, and all menu items will be available.

Rhabdomyosarcoma is a type of sarcoma, meaning cancer of soft tissue, connective tissue or bone, according to the National Cancer Institute. Rhabdomyosarcoma usually begins in muscles that are attached to bones and that help the body move. It is most common in children.