PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Two MLB teams could be facing audits, if new legislation passes in Harrisburg.

The new legislation, penned by Representatives Jim Gregory and Tim Bonner, would require an audit of the tax credits claimed by the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Phillies for the last 10 years.

It would also create an independent study into the economic impacts of each team in their perspective regions.

The legislation stems from the “Capital Facilities Debt Enabling Act of 1999”, which provided state funding for upgrades to the team’s stadiums.

The lawmakers say they are particularly interested in the Pirate’s Claims, citing decreasing attendance and the team’s salary structure.

All four of the stadiums that Gregory and Bonner cite are in either Pittsburgh or Philadelphia.