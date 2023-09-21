MCKEAN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A group of UPMC medical workers were awarded a $1 million Mega Millions check from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The group, who call themselves the “Million Dollar Medicals” after buying a big money winner in the historic July 28 Mega Millions, comprise 15 UPMC medical workers who have been playing for nearly 20 years.

Jackie Burdick, who spoke for the group, said that five of them started playing together 20 years ago and it grew from there.

“This is the first time we won!” said Burdick. “I’m usually the one who collects the money from my co-workers to play the Lottery. We made a last-minute decision to play that day.”

“I was at a doctor’s appointment in Pittsburgh when I saw on the news that someone won $1 million. Then a family member called me and said, ‘Someone in Smethport won! You better check your ticket.’ I was like, ‘I better check,’” she told the PA Lottery.

Jackie said she scanned the ticket with the PA Lottery app and it instructed her to ‘see a retailer.’

“When I scanned it at a retailer it showed, ‘Congratulations you won $1 million!’ I thought, ‘Oh my gosh this can’t be real. I have to call these girls!’” she said.

Each member of the group has already received a check for an estimated $48,600, after taxes.

“I think I’ll spend my portion of the prize on my kids, grandkids and a nice vacation,” Burdick added.

“We always say, it only takes one ticket to win, and their last-minute decision certainly paid off,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “We appreciate all medical workers and congratulate this group for winning this prize. Pool play is a terrific way to play responsibly and within your means.”