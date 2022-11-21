HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Grubhub will be paying over $100k to Pennsylvania food banks after a settlement was reached over food prices on the delivery platform, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced.

An investigation by the Attorney General’s Office discovered that Grubhub was charging people higher prices for food that would be higher than what restaurants what would sell the meals for.

“Online food delivery platforms can be very convenient, but consumers deserve transparency so they can make informed decisions about whether to place an order,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “I`m pleased that Grubhub agreed to make their pricing more straightforward,”. “This is another step towards delivering a marketplace that is more fair for restaurants and consumers and I call on all food-delivery platform companies to provide this same transparency as soon as possible.”

The platform would use routing numbers, other websites that had the food menus, and even undisclosed partnerships with third-party websites such as Yelp. The “misrepresentation concealed Grubhubs true role in publishing restaurant information and in turn undermined consumer’s ability to shop around or compare prices,” according to a news release.

A person who wanted to place an order through a routing number on Grubhub likely thought they were ordering from the restaurant itself. However, it is possible they would be connected to a Grubhub customer service representative and then paid higher prices already with the additional fees.

As a result of the settlement, Grubhub is being asked to pay a $125,000 payment that will be given evenly to the following food banks: Feeding Pennsylvania, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, and Philabundance.

Additionally, besides the payment to the food banks, Grubhub will also be adding more disclosures to their menu page on their app and website that prices may be higher than in-restaurant, Shapiro said.

Shapiro also wanted consumers to take note of other hidden tricks delivery apps may use:

Items are often more expensive in the app – You will be charged a higher price for items in delivery apps than you would if you purchased the item in person. These charges are in addition to the delivery app fees.

– You will be charged a higher price for items in delivery apps than you would if you purchased the item in person. These charges are in addition to the delivery app fees. Fees are charged by delivery apps – Fees will be charged while ordering items for delivery in the delivery apps. These fees include service fees, delivery charges, and a tip that the consumer allocates for the delivery driver. There may be other fees depending on the order, such as fees for heavy orders, small orders, and “surge” fees for items in high demand.

– Fees will be charged while ordering items for delivery in the delivery apps. These fees include service fees, delivery charges, and a tip that the consumer allocates for the delivery driver. There may be other fees depending on the order, such as fees for heavy orders, small orders, and “surge” fees for items in high demand. Restaurants pay commissions to the delivery apps – Restaurants may pay a percentage of each order in commission to the delivery apps, in addition to the fees that customers pay. Consumers who want all of their payment to be paid to the restaurant should order directly from the restaurant.

Chief Deputy Attorney General and Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection Sarah Frasch as well as Deputy Attorney General Catherine Twigg and Senior Civil Investigator Jessica Nelson investigated Grubhub.