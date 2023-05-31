PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ)– Legendary band Guns N’ Roses will be coming to “‘Paradise City” later this year when they bring their tour to Pennsylvania.

The band announced it is bringing its North America 2023 tour to Pittsburgh after they make their stop in Hershey, according to their website.

Guns N’ Roses will play at PNC Park on August 17 with special guest The Pretenders, the band announced Tuesday. Tickets for the public go on sale June 2 at 10 a.m., while the band’s “Nightrain” members can already purchase tickets online.

Days before, the band will be playing at Hersheypark Stadium on August 11 and tickets are currently available and range from $49 to over $1000 for VIP packages, according to Ticketmaster’s website.

The 26-show tour kicks off in Canada before making it way to the United States. The band also announced they added a stop for Seattle in October as well.

Guns N’ Roses are one of the most well-known rock bands ever with iconic hits such as “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” and “November Rain.”