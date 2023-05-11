HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Theatre has announced that the Hamilton National Tour is now going to be part of the 2024-2025 Broadway season in Hershey.
According to the venue, information regarding engagement dates and how to purchase single tickets will be announced at a later date.
Those who are 2023-2024 Hershey Theatre Broadway Series subscribers who renew for the 2024-2025 season will be the first to access tickets for the event before the general public.
Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. The Broadway version of the show has won multiple awards and received a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.